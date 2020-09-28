Espresso the love for coffee on National Coffee Day with these cup o’ Joe cupcakes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Calling all coffee lovers! This one’s for you! Enjoy that cup of joe by way of cup of cake!

Here’s a quick and east recipe for Espresso Cupcakes with Coffee Buttercream:

Ingredients

Cupcakes

Icing

  • 1 cup butter room temperature
  • 3 T . instant coffee
  • 3 tsp . water
  • 3 cups powdered sugar
  • 2 T . milk
  • 14 chocolate covered espresso beans for garnish

Instructions

Cupcakes

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees, and line the cupcake pan with cupcake liners.
  • In a large mixing bowl, add in vegetable oil and sugar. Stir well.
  • Add vanilla and eggs into the sugar mixture. Mix on medium for one minute.
  • In a small bowl, mix instant coffee and water. Add into the large bowl.
  • Add the sour cream into the bowl with the remaining wet ingredients.
  • Add in the baking powder, baking soda, salt and flour. Mix until smooth.
  • Scoop the batter into the prepared cupcake pans.
  • Place into the preheated oven for 18 – 20 minutes or until done.

Buttercream Icing

  • In a large mixing bowl, whip butter. Mix with the hand mixer to get the butter blended.
  • In a small bowl, add the instant coffee and water. Mix until all the granules are dissolved.
  • Add the coffee mixture and powdered sugar in with the butter.
  • Add in the milk and continue to mix for about 2 minutes. It will make the buttercream light and fluffy.
  • Ice the cupcakes with a butter knife or a piping bag. Top each cupcake with a chocolate covered espresso bean or chocolate chips.
  • Enjoy!

