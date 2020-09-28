Espresso the love for coffee on National Coffee Day with these cup o’ Joe cupcakes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Calling all coffee lovers! This one’s for you! Enjoy that cup of joe by way of cup of cake!

Here’s a quick and east recipe for Espresso Cupcakes with Coffee Buttercream:

Ingredients

Cupcakes

Icing

1 cup butter room temperature

3 T . instant coffee

3 tsp . water

3 cups powdered sugar

2 T . milk

14 chocolate covered espresso beans for garnish

Instructions

Cupcakes

Preheat oven to 350 degrees, and line the cupcake pan with cupcake liners.

In a large mixing bowl, add in vegetable oil and sugar. Stir well.

Add vanilla and eggs into the sugar mixture. Mix on medium for one minute.

In a small bowl, mix instant coffee and water. Add into the large bowl.

Add the sour cream into the bowl with the remaining wet ingredients.

Add in the baking powder, baking soda, salt and flour. Mix until smooth.

Scoop the batter into the prepared cupcake pans.

Place into the preheated oven for 18 – 20 minutes or until done.

Buttercream Icing