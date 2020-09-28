Espresso the love for coffee on National Coffee Day with these cup o’ Joe cupcakes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Calling all coffee lovers! This one’s for you! Enjoy that cup of joe by way of cup of cake!
Here’s a quick and east recipe for Espresso Cupcakes with Coffee Buttercream:
Ingredients
Cupcakes
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 T . vanilla extract
- 2 eggs
- 2 + 1/2 T. instant coffee
- 3 tsp . water
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1 tsp . baking powder
- 1/2 tsp . baking soda
- 1/4 tsp . salt
- 1 + 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
Icing
- 1 cup butter room temperature
- 3 T . instant coffee
- 3 tsp . water
- 3 cups powdered sugar
- 2 T . milk
- 14 chocolate covered espresso beans for garnish
Instructions
Cupcakes
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees, and line the cupcake pan with cupcake liners.
- In a large mixing bowl, add in vegetable oil and sugar. Stir well.
- Add vanilla and eggs into the sugar mixture. Mix on medium for one minute.
- In a small bowl, mix instant coffee and water. Add into the large bowl.
- Add the sour cream into the bowl with the remaining wet ingredients.
- Add in the baking powder, baking soda, salt and flour. Mix until smooth.
- Scoop the batter into the prepared cupcake pans.
- Place into the preheated oven for 18 – 20 minutes or until done.
Buttercream Icing
- In a large mixing bowl, whip butter. Mix with the hand mixer to get the butter blended.
- In a small bowl, add the instant coffee and water. Mix until all the granules are dissolved.
- Add the coffee mixture and powdered sugar in with the butter.
- Add in the milk and continue to mix for about 2 minutes. It will make the buttercream light and fluffy.
- Ice the cupcakes with a butter knife or a piping bag. Top each cupcake with a chocolate covered espresso bean or chocolate chips.
- Enjoy!