Grey Ghost Bakery’s legendary recipes have been passed through our family for generations.

(Sponsored Content) — When is a gift more than just a gift? When it comes with a story mixed with a lot of love.

Grey Ghost Bakery is a family-owned shop in the Carolinas where the spirit of good old-fashioned baking is alive and well. Orders are taken online making gift-giving a breeze.

Owner Katherine Frankstone named the company after a ghostly legend in Pawley’s Island, South Carolina who appears with a friendly warning when storms are approaching the coast.

So what makes these cookies so special? Maybe it’s the fresh, natural ingredients made from scratch and mixed with love. Or that it’s a perfectly balanced, crisp and chewy cookie.

The bakery’s award-winning cookies have been featured in Vogue, Food & Wine, Gourmet and honored by Martha Stewart in Martha Stewart Living. Southern Living put the Grey Ghost’s Molasses Spice cookies on their list of “Southern-Made Food Gifts You Should Always Keep on Hand.”

Here are a few of our favorite treats for Valentine’s Day:

To share with the one you love

Lemon Sugar, Chocolate Bourbon or Almond Toffee? Yes, please! Choose your valentine’s favorite cookie flavor (and add one for yourself!) And it’s less than $20.

If you can’t choose just one flavor, try the 3 flavor set and savor the goodness.

For the valentine across the miles

This gift basket is a favorite of Grey Ghost cookie fans. Four cannisters of cookies (Molasses Spice, Chocolate Espresso, Chocolate Bourbon and Lemon Sugar) make this basket the perfect gift for your valentines — regardless of how far away they live. There’s an option to add a personalized gift card, too!

For the littlest valentine

New to Grey Ghost Bakery? This option is for you! Try every flavor (twice!) with this special cookie collection. Cookies of each flavor, individually wrapped in 10 packages, two-by-two. Great for tucking into lunch boxes for the little loves in your life. Take a look at this offer.

For those who love to help

When it comes to raising kids, we all know it takes a village. Send a thank you to those who help with this gift box of Grey Ghost Cookies. The box holds a dozen each of Molasses Spice, Chocolate Espresso and Lemon Sugar cookies. Get it here.

Find a full list of flavors and even more gift ideas at Grey Ghost Bakery.