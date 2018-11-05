How much food to prepare for your Thanksgiving meal
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Do you need some help planning your Thanksgiving menu? We turn to Pinterest for some advice and this guideline to help you figure out exactly how much food to prepare.
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Trump says election will be seen as referendum on him
- Pigeon Forge furniture store suddenly closes, leaving customers in dark
- East Tennessee election officials: Know your polling location ahead of Election Day
- Man, 4 juveniles taken into custody after police chase ends in Loudon County
- KCDC to receive money for next phase of Five Points Affordable Housing project
- Chancellor tells Knox County law director settle pension lawsuit
- Primrose Schools help Second Harvest by holding turkey toss
National News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Administration asks high court to fast-track DACA cases
- Fractious Arizona Senate race heads into final hours
- The Latest: Girl Scout, mom killed in crash loved crafts
- Georgia governor's race roiled by election security charges
- Fox's MacCallum takes on new election-night role
- Jury selection begins for El Chapo's US trial
- Justices skeptical of argument to overturn Va. mining ban