Make dinner a breeze with easy skillet enchiladas

Skillet enchiladas are the perfect easy weeknight meal. For those days when pulling together a meal for the family seems like giant task, look no further than this simple recipe that uses a handful of ingredients to make a quick and satisfying meal.

We’re using a rotisserie chicken, which is moist and delicious in this recipe, and readily available at pretty much any grocery store daily. This is also a one pot meal – so you won’t have to dirty a bunch of dishes and clean-up is a breeze. This meal goes from stovetop to oven to tabletop right in your large skillet.

Easy Skillet Chicken Enchiladas

By Melanie Morris

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 small onion, diced

3-4 cloves garlic, finely diced

1 rotisserie chicken, skin and bones removed, shredded

1 Tbsp chili powder (Add more if you like it HOT!)

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp ground black pepper

½ cup chicken stock or broth

16 oz enchilada sauce

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup frozen corn

8 corn tortillas, torn in pieces

1 ½ cups shredded Mexican cheese blend

Plus toppings: sour cream, sliced avocado, cilantro, and whatever you like!

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Heat large oven safe skillet over medium heat. Add olive oil, onion, and garlic and sauté until tender – about 3 minutes.

Add shredded chicken and stir to combine. Add seasonings and stock and stir to coat chicken and onions. Add enchilada sauce, beans, and corn and bring to simmer. Fold in torn tortilla pieces. Stick a few up around the side if you like a little crunch on the edges.

Sprinkle cheese across the top and transfer skillet to heated oven. Bake for about 10 minutes, or until cheese is melty and bubbly.

Serve with your choice of toppings!