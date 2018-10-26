Food

Teal Pumpkin Project supports children with food allergies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Food Allergy Community of East Tennessee invites the community to join them for the Teal Pumpkin Project. The goal is to help raise awareness about food allergies so all children can enjoy Halloween. 


The Teal Pumpkin Project was started by Becky Basalone, FACET's Founder and Director.  The idea behind the project is for people to paint a pumpkin teal and put it outside your home as a symbol you have non=food treats available for children with allergies on Halloween.

 

FACET lists these reasons for promoting the Teal Pumpkin Project:


1. We want to raise awareness of the severity of food allergies and show our support to families of children with food allergies by painting a pumpkin teal in recognition.  This is a great opportunity to educate and open communication about this important cause.

2. We want to encourage inclusion for children with food allergies and other dietary restrictions during an activity that is primarily food-focused.  
 

