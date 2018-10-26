Teal Pumpkin Project supports children with food allergies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Food Allergy Community of East Tennessee invites the community to join them for the Teal Pumpkin Project. The goal is to help raise awareness about food allergies so all children can enjoy Halloween.



The Teal Pumpkin Project was started by Becky Basalone, FACET's Founder and Director. The idea behind the project is for people to paint a pumpkin teal and put it outside your home as a symbol you have non=food treats available for children with allergies on Halloween.

FACET lists these reasons for promoting the Teal Pumpkin Project: