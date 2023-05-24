Selective focus on the front blueberry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Food City is helping you choose foods that put you in a good mood while honoring Mental Health Awareness Month.

Nicole Pazdziorko, RDN, LDN, Corporate Retail Dietitian, explains that there are many foods that impact brain health.

Here are a few of her recommended foods to improve brain function, and increase serotonin:

DHA Omega-3 fatty acids found in fatty fish, walnuts, and flaxseed are essential for brain health. Americans are recommended to consume 8 ounces of oily fish per week.

Blueberries – anthocyanins which some studies have linked to decreased risk of developing depression; the link between blueberries and cognitive performance includes attention, memory, and inhibition.

Spinach, chard, and other dark leafy greens contain magnesium which can positively impact serotonin levels and boost mood.

Zinc is an essential mineral with potential antidepressant effects, found in Oysters Crab, Red meat, and Nuts

