MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Mystery and comedy collide in Neil Simon’s famous stage play “Rumors” bring put on by the Foothills Community Players December 2nd through the 4th.

When a series of affluent couples arrive at a friend’s home for a fancy dinner party only to discover the house empty except a missing hostess and an injured host, hilarity ensues as the guests do whatever it takes to hide what has taken place. Can you solve the mystery before the police or guests do?

“Rumors” is written by award-winning playwright Neil Simon and will be performed at the Maryville High School Theatre from December 2nd through the 4th. For more information or to purchase tickets visit the Foothills Community Players website.