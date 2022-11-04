KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Artisans and makers come together to showcase the best of their work.

The Fine Craft Show will take place on Friday, November 4 through Sunday, November 6 at the Knoxville Expo Center off Clinton Hwy. Tickets are available online and at the event.

Over 80 local and national crafters will showcase work made out of clay, fiber, jewels, glass, leather, wood, and so much more. All work on display will be for sale.

This event is being supported by the City of Knoxville, The Department of the Treasury, and Arts and Culture Alliance.

The Foothills Craft Guild was established in the 1960s to create opportunities for local crafters to promote, collaborate, compete, learn, and educate the general public. The guild has grown in the past fifty years with tripling their board member size.

The Guild hopes to continue innovating, providing high quality, celebrate creativity of its artisans.

For more information on the guild and how you can be apart of it, visit their website and Facebook page.