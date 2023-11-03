KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Foothills Craft Guild is hosting it’s 57th Annual FINE Craft show November 3-5th at the Knoxville Expo Center.

This juried craft show features master craftsmen in various forms. Quilting, jewelry, clothing, woodworking and more come together to create a one-of-a-kind Craft Show.

To purchase tickets for this weekend’s event, just visit their website.

57th ANNUAL FINE CRAFT SHOW

November 3-5, 2023

Friday & Saturday: 10-6pm

Sunday: 10-4pm

Knoxville Expo Center

5441 Clinton Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37912