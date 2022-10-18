KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – From November 4th through the 6th the Foothills Craft Guild hosts their 56th annual fine art craft show. With talented and juried artisans from across the region, come out to experience the skill of East Tennessee.

When one thinks of a craft show they typically think of nick-knacks and keepsakes, but the upcoming Foothills Craft Guild artisan show is something completely different. With some of the most talented fine artists in the country, the Foothills Craft Guild prides itself on offering only the best of the best. That is why every member of the guild is juried to make sure their level of work meets the high standard of the guild members. With one-of-a-kind pieces that are perfect for the upcoming holiday season, this is not an event you can afford to miss.

For more information visit the Foothills Craft Guild website.