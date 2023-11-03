KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rose Downs of Mighty Mud, a studio in Old City Knoxville, has been spinning, weaving and making pottery since her early teen years.
Each piece is a part of her art and craft. She’s bringing those talents and her fine art work to the Foothills Craft Guild at the Knoxville Expo Center.
To learn more about the Foothills Annual Fine Craft Show, just visit their website.
57th ANNUAL FINE CRAFT SHOW
November 3-5, 2023
Friday & Saturday: 10-6pm
Sunday: 10-4pm
Knoxville Expo Center
5441 Clinton Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37912