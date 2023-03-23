KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Foothills Craft Guild Spring Artisan Show kicks off this week in Lenoir City.

Visitors can shop from beautiful fine crafts, one-of-a-kind jewelry, and other boutique clothing items from several artisans. The Foothills Craft Guild says they are “March Madness friendly,” and they even have three large flat screens to watch the basketball games while shopping.

The Foothills Craft Guild Spring Artisan Show is a way to shop local, support artisans in Lenoir City and take home some treasures. The Spring Show will feature artisans that do jewelry, leather, fiber, clay, and wood. All ages are welcome to witness craftsmen and craftswomen’s unique pieces that can’t be found anywhere else.

The Foothills Craft Guild Spring Artisan Show is the oldest craft guild in the state of Tennessee. President, Raeus Cannon says, “We are not your grandmother’s craft show – these are fine craft artists.”

Tickets are $5 at the door, and group discounts are available. The Spring Artisan Show is Friday, 3/24 from 12-6pm and Saturday, 3/25 from 10-6pm. The event will be held at the Venue at Lenoir City at 7609 Creekwood Park Blvd in Lenoir City.

For more information, click here.