KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – ‘For Tha Masses Design’ is our Maker this week, showcasing their skill with hand-lettered art that brings uplifting messages into your home.

This week for ‘Maker Monday’ we showcase ‘For Tha Masses Design’ a local maker that specializes in hand-lettered art prints and calligraphy. It is owner and artist’s Nkem Warner mission to used her artwork to promote joy and community, inspiring others to make long-lasting positive impacts on those around them. The pieces that Nkem creates are meant to elevate your home and surroundings, injecting positivity to create lasting changes to your mental state.

‘For Tha Masses Design’ is one of many local makers that are taking part in The Maker City’s Holiday Marketplace & Gift Guide. As per The Maker City Council “Through November and December, The Maker City hosts a Holiday Gift Guide and Holiday Monday Marketplace – the Gift Guide for browsing and the Marketplace for bidding.” which allows residents and visitors alike to bid on pieces.

For more information on the Maker visit the ‘For Tha Masses Design’ website. For information on The Maker City Holiday Gift Guide visit their website here.