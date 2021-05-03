Fore The Animals Golf Classic benefiting the Monroe Co. Friends of Animals

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– Coming up you can enjoy a day on the greens playing golf and help out a great cause! It’s time for the Fore The Animals Golf Classic all benefiting the Monroe County Animal Shelter. Our friends at the Monroe County Friends of Animals has been supporting the animal shelter for more than sixteen years now. Today they join us with more information on the golf tournament coming up on May 22nd, and tell us about some of the exciting prizes that will be awarded on the day of the event! For more information on registering for the tournament you can log onto Monroe County Friends of Animals. org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.