Fore The Animals Golf Classic benefiting the Monroe Co. Friends of Animals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– Coming up you can enjoy a day on the greens playing golf and help out a great cause! It’s time for the Fore The Animals Golf Classic all benefiting the Monroe County Animal Shelter. Our friends at the Monroe County Friends of Animals has been supporting the animal shelter for more than sixteen years now. Today they join us with more information on the golf tournament coming up on May 22nd, and tell us about some of the exciting prizes that will be awarded on the day of the event! For more information on registering for the tournament you can log onto Monroe County Friends of Animals. org.