Forensic Anthropologist Dr. Bill Bass offering his first live lecture since pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The state's top doctor echoed the words of federal health officials Friday, calling COVID-19 in Tennessee "a pandemic among the unvaccinated." Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey also reported unvaccinated people make up 97% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations and more than 98% of recent deaths.

Latest numbers from TDH show 12% of ICU beds are available statewide, which is 240 our of 2,039 total.The Knox County Health Department tracks similar data, by compiling numbers from more than a dozen regional hospitals. Their numbers, last updated Tuesday, show 90.9% ICU beds are filled in our area, leaving 13 available. While their data includes an additional surge capacity of 543 beds, though their site clarifies the necessary staffing for that increase isn't guaranteed.