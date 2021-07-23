Forensic Anthropologist Dr. Bill Bass offering his first live lecture since pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–He’s best known for his work on The Body Farm, and we always welcome his scientific knowledge on our show! Dr. Bill Bass will soon host his first in person lecture since the pandemic, called Potpourri of Forensic Anthropology. The big event is coming up Monday, August 26th and tickets are going fast! Today Dr. Bass and our friend Frank Murphy from See More Smokies are joining us to tell us more about what you can expect in this lecture and how Dr. Bass decided to make the study of anthropology his life’s mission. To order your tickets today you can head to Bonezones.com.