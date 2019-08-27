Former American Idol contestant Uche Ndubizu shares his idol experience

Breaking News
Living East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Imagine starting your musical career as a wedding singer, and then thrust into the national spot light of American Idol. That’s exactly what happened for Uche Ndubizu in season 17 of American idol. Now with the American Idol tour bus rolling into Knoxville, we are giving those planning to audition a behind the scenes idea of what they will experience. Uche sits down with Living East Tennessee’s Kelli Smith and Erin Barnett to share his experience and also sings one of the new songs coming out on his latest album.

