KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Girls Inc. of TN Valley recently hired former Lady Vol and WNBA player Nicky Anosike to revitalize their athletics programs.

“Our mission is to inspire girls to be strong, smart, and bold, and Nicky is an excellent example of those traits,” Amanda Ingle, the executive director said. “We are hoping to draw attention to our programming in Anderson, Knox, and Blount counties.”

New basketball clinics will be starting the first week of September for girls. Softball clinics will be held at Girls Inc. fields with assistance from the Lady Vols Softball team.

The organizations is asking for the community’s support with their academic, STEM, leadership/mentorship, and post-secondary access programs.

“We really want to address those areas of academics where girls experience inequity or adversity,” Ingle said.

To learn more about how to help girls throughout East Tennessee, and more about Girls Inc. of TN Valley, visit their website.