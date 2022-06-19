KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A beloved Knoxville restaurant’s food lives on today.

The Falafel Hut opened its doors in 1982 serving the East Tennessee community with authentic Middle Eastern food. Owned and operated by Renée Jubran and her now passed husband, Sameer, the Falafel Hut became a staple part of Downtown Knoxville’s best places to eat.

Since closing in 2007 Jubran has still kept her love, passion, and skills to cook some of her most famous meals, and now you can too.

“ Renée’s Recipes” is the chef’s first cookbook featuring treasured dishes from her famous restaurant to even the meals shared within her own family.

On Saturday, June 18 Renée held her book launch at the popular Holy Land Market & Deli off of Sutherland Ave. Many came out to support and receive a special, signed copy of the cookbook. Past patrons and former employees of the Falafel Hut stopped by after being apart for 15 years.

This is just one of many ways Jubran is keeping her Palestinian heritage alive. A portion of funds will be donated to several Palestinian charities.

Renée’s cookbook will be available to purchase soon.