KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Most public and private buildings will have some form of security for the the safety of their employees/volunteers and visitors, however it never hurts to have a plan in place for a worst-case scenario as active shootings are only continuing to increase in the U.S.

Living East Tennessee had Scott Johnson, who is the former FBI firearms instructor for the Knoxville division and now owns Blue Lion Tactical Solutions, help us create our own plan of escape in our studio. His advice to everyone is to always create a plan for any building you enter and find your exits.

“All it takes is 15 extra seconds,” Johnson said.

After Johnson did an assessment of the LETN studio, we went through each option we could have in an active shooting scenario: run, hide, fight. This can look different for everyone as no structure is built the same, but Johnson says if these things are considered and thought out, it could help save not only your life, but others as well.

