KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This weekend experience the history of East Tennessee when Fort Dickerson Park transports visitors back to the days of the American Civil War.

The Fort Dickerson Living History Weekend runs from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, November 12th and from 11am until 4:30pm on Sunday the 13th. Activities will include period authentic camping sites, infantry drilling with rifle firing demonstrations, ladies period fashions, battle reenactments, cannon firings, and a salute to all veterans including an American flag retirement ceremony.

For more information visit the Knoxville Civil War Roundtable Facebook Page.