KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Another day, another wild story.

Radio and TV personality, Frank Murphy stopped by the Living East Tennessee studio.

He is excited to unveil his latest Frank and Friends Show episode featuring Tala Shatara as his guest. The two spent their time reminiscing on a fun show they put together last week.

The PBS Scholar’s Bowl host is also becoming a character on the page. He has been featured as a character in the upcoming children’s book The Case of the Thoughtful Thief by Elyse Bruce. He recently read his chapter to kids at the King Family Library in Sevier County.

Murphy also made a recent visit with this co-host Kathryn Frady to Tennessee Shine Company. They learned the ins and outs at how moonshine is made while taking viewers into their whole facility. It was all a part the See More Smokies series.

To keep up with Frank and what he is up to next, subscribe to the Frank and Friends YouTube page head over to their Facebook page.