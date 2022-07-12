KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man who needs no introduction, Frank Murphy.

The radio and TV personality stopped by to share the latest on what he has been up to. His popular podcast, Frank and Friends features him and his closest friends just being themselves. Frank always has something prepared due to always finding something fun and adventures to get into.

His latest podcast episodes include a sneak peak into the local production of Brightstar, adventures in Pigeon Forge, and more.

New episodes of Frank and Friends come our every week and you can start watching now.