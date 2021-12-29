KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – You know him, you love him.

Frank Murphy stopped by to highlight some of his biggest projects he has done in 2021.

The Frank&Friends podcast has had much success over the years, and Frank is expecting the same into the new year.

From making gingerbread houses to trying out specialty cocktails, this show has something for everyone. You can find Frank&Friends on all podcast streaming apps, as well as catching it on YouTube.

Frank is also a member of Einstein’s Simplified Comedy Improv here in Knoxville. The crew gets together every Tuesday to put on an improv show that leaves everyone laughing and wanting more.

Follow along Einstein’s Simplified for events and news.

Frank Murphy is also the host of PBS’s Scholars Bowl. Its’ new season premieres on Jan. 10th, 2022 with a new group of Tennessee schools facing off for the trophy.

Frank isn’t stopping yet. He plans to continue these projects, as well as, start new ones in the new year.