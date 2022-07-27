KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Frank Murphy hosts a weekly podcast series “Frank & Friends” where he shares his adventures with fans across the community.

Frank Murphy is well known throughout East Tennessee. Whether you have seen him at his weekly improv shows or you are a Frank & Friends fanatic, it is always a good time when he is around. Today Frank stopped by the studio to preview some of his upcoming episodes, such as when he stopped by a bird sanctuary and learned that if you want to be the most popular person there, a little sweat goes a long way.

For more information visit the Frank & Friends Show website.