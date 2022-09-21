KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A community event that brings those who have been affected by addiction is in just one week.

On Thursday, September 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Metro Drug Coalition will be offering a free addiction and recovery forum. The day will consist of speakers ranging from medical physicians, personal testimonials, other who have seen addiction first-hand.

There will be a variety of onsite resources as well as a recovery simulation that will emulate certain scenarios when starting recovery. Metro Frug Coalition is ensuring many who face the battle of recovery know they are supported every step of the way.

An important agenda to their program will be onsite Naloxone training, also known as Narcan, to those who might ever be faced with an overdose nearby. Those in attendance will also be given a Narcan kit if they should ever need to administer it.

For more information on this event and how to get involved with Metro Drug Coalition, visit their website.