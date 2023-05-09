KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — Spend your evenings with a good game and a good time.

The Tennessee Smokies are always finding ways for you and your loved ones to have a great time watching some good baseball.

The minor league team has several upcoming promotions that are too good to be true.

On May 9 through 14 watch the Smokies take on the Montgomery Biscuits. Each day will have a special theme throughout the evening for everyone to take part in. Click here for tickets.

On Tuesday, May 9 join their Kids Run the Bases event where children are invited to run the field and play “imaginary baseball” after the game. Kids that wish to participate must wear tennis shoes.

Come hungry on Wednesday, May 10 for an All-You-Can-East style buffet from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Your ticket to this game will include everything from hamburgers, hotdogs, potato chips, drinks, and more.

For the adults, enjoy Free Beer Night on Thursday, May 11.

Fans must purchase refillable Smokies mason jar, to enjoy free beers on draft starting from the first pitch until the opposing team scores a homerun. Once the homerun has been completed, the Smokies commence their weekly Thirsty Thursday™ for fans enjoying a 3 dollar 20oz beer all game long.

On Friday, May 12 fans will not only enjoy a nice game but have the chance to play one as well.

Game Show Night gives fans the opportunity to win great prizes through several games on and off the field.

Kick off the summer season right with fireworks on Saturday, May 13. The fireworks are presented by Pepsi, Coors Light, and Remote Area Medical, and will take place on most Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer season.

If you have not found the perfect Mother’s Day gift, take her to the Smokies Game on Sunday, May 14. All moms will receive a free ticket to the game. They can also enter into a raffle at Fan Assistance for the chance to win great prizes. After the game, mothers and their children can take pictures and play catch on the field.

This is proving to be the best promotional lineup yet and the Smokies cannot wait to party and celebrate with you.

Visit their website for more information and upcoming games.