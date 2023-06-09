KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The ORNL Federal Credit Union’s Free Summer Concert Series kicks off this week. The bluegrass concerts are free and open to the public and will feature different artists throughout the summer.

On Saturday, June 10th, Tim O’Brien Brand and Po Ramblin’ Boys will hit the stage at A.K Bissell Park from 6 pm – 9 pm. On July 8th, Sam Bush and Yarn will perform, with a longer event on August 12th with Sierra Hull, Hoslop String Band, The Tillers, and Ferd Band.

There you can find local food and beverage trucks, a beer tent supporting United Way of Anderson County, and great giveaways. The first 100 people that attend will receive free Summer Sessions t-shirt. So, bring your lawn chairs and your family for a fun, music-filled evening!

The Summer Sessions Concert Series began in 2018, as a way to connect the community. The ORNL Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution that began in 1948. They serve 19 counties in Central Eastern Tennessee with over 180,000 members and $3 billion in assets.

To learn more about the Summer Concert Series, check out their website.