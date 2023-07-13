KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Veterans and their families will have the chance to spend the day out on the water as a way to say thank you.

On Saturday, July 15 the Tellico Village VFW Post 12135 will be hosting their 9th annual BoatRides4Vets. The day will include free boat rides, fishing, tubing, and swimming for all veterans, military families on Ft. Loudon and Tellico Lakes. You can spend an hour or the whole day out in the sun.

This day is put on by veterans and they say their whole mission is to help their brothers and sisters of war.

The VFW Post 12135 typically meets on the Third Wednesday of each month at the Tellico Village Yacht Club. Visit their website for how to get involved, or call 520-444-9333 for more information on BoatRides4Vets.