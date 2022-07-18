TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A day for veterans to give back to other veterans is here.

The 8th Annual Boat Ride 4 Vets kicked off this past weekend to give back in a fun and unique way.

The VFW Post 12135 in Tellico Village puts on a day of fun for veterans and their families to get out on Tellico Lake for free. Many types of boats and other water activities are provided and many are encouraged to volunteer their gear and time to contribute to this fun day.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12135 has been Tellico Village veterans since 2016. With resources from suicide awareness, housing, financial support and more.

For more information on their post and to get involved in next year’s Boat Ride 4 Vets, visit their website.