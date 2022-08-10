KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Have fun while also doing your part to save a life.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center will be giving their donors free Dollywood tickets from Monday, August 15 through Friday, August 19. In effort to receive donations during a critical time, this is an offer that you cannot pass up.

Visit any of their donation sites and donate receive free Dollywood tickets while supplies last. Click here to find out where they will be all next week.

One donation can save up to three lives and MEDIC is doing their part to collect donations while in a busy and transitional time for many. Donations are known to decrease when schools start and an incentive like this is geared to get as many donations as possible.

Blood donations are needed to be allocated and used all throughout 24 hospitals in the state of Tennessee. Trauma accidents and chronic medical conditions are the top reasons many need blood donations.

For more information in MEDIC, visit their website.