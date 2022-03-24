KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tickets to the 2022 Big Ears Festival concerts may be sold out, but there are still some ways to get in on the fun.

Big Ears, The Maker City and the Downtown Knoxville Alliance are teaming up to host some free events during the course of the music festival running from March 24-27. More than 25 downtown businesses are involved in this collaboration. Some of the events include an art market gallery on Gay Street, a parade and street concert, and a performance at the Five Thirty Lounge by award-winning composer and Living East Tennessee editor William Wright.

You can find more information on The Maker City and the Downtown Knoxville Alliance websites.