KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Shoney’s Restaurants will be giving a big “Thank You” and “Merry Christmas” treat to guests by celebrating FREE HOT FUDGE CAKE DAY on Thursday, December 7!

The popular Hot Fudge Cake has been a guest favorite since Shoney’s opened more than 60 years ago. As a reminder, there is a limit of one per person, for dine-in only and no other purchase is necessary.

For more information, just visit their website.