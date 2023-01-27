The women have filed a lawsuit against multiple companies, including their building’s management and the janitor’s employer. (Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are needing expert advice and do not know where to turn, look no further.

Legal Aid of East Tennessee provides civil-legal defense and representation to those who might need these services more than other including the senior community, victims of domestic violence, and more.

If you are needing some legal help and worry about the cost, Legal Aid of East Tennessee will be offering free clinics throughout February 2023.

Specific clinics and dates are as followed:

Saturday, February 4 – Family and Justice Center

Wednesday, February 8 – Veteran Assistance

Saturday, February 11 – Debt Relief

Thursday, February 16 – Black-Owned Business

Their vision is that East Tennessee is an area where justice is a community value and no one faces a legal problem alone. They have four locations ranging from the Tri-cities to Chattanooga.

For more information and to find a location nearest you, visit their website.