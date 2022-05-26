KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Salvation Army gave away 10,000 scoops of free Moosetracks ice cream, receiving a $1 donation for every scoop. East Tennessee showed up to enjoy free ice cream for a great cause.

Today the Salvation Army teamed up with Mayfield Dairy and Denali Flavors to bring the 10k scoop ice cream social to Market Square in Knoxville. With their efforts combined, the organization offered free ice cream scoops to all visitors and for each scoop given away $1 was donated to the Salvation Army. Although it was a little rainy, poor weather did not stop East Tennessee from supporting a great cause and enjoying delicious ice cream.

If you missed the 10k scoop ice cream social, there are many ways for you to support the Salvation Army and their efforts throughout the East Tennessee region. For more information visit the local Salvation Army website.