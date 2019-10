KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A free picnic is being held to honor veterans, active duty military & guests. The picnic is hosted by the Vietnam Veterans of America, Captain Bill Robinson Chapter.

The picnic is on Saturday, October 19th at Chilhowee Park on Magnolia Avenue. Opening ceremonies will be at 10:30 and the chow line opens 11:00am-2:00pm.