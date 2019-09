KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)-- Get ready for bright colors, glitter and all things that spark joy! Glitterville Studios is opening a retail store in Knoxville. The grand opening is September 21, 2019.

Stephen Brown, the creator of Glitterville Studios joined us with a preview of the grand opening and some of the fun, whimsical handmade items you'll find inside the world of Glitterville.