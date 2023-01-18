KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – A local organization is working towards offering resources to the senior community in our area.

On Friday, January 20 at the Karns Senior Center the Metro Drug Coalition will be putting on and Adult Aging Resource Fair. The event will go from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for anyone looking to speak with professionals on how to keep seniors in the community safe and healthy.

Local vendors ranging from healthcare professionals to government professionals will be onsite to offer guidance and information on topics such as identity theft fraud, medication safety, and more.

Metro Drug Coalition will also be there to offer help to senior members who might be faced with addiction and overdoses.

For more information on the MDC and how you can get involved, visit their website for more.