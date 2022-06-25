KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – And the winner is…

Flow Roofing is finally excited to announce the winner of their first ever Free Roof Giveaway. After weeks of planning and an influx of nominations, they have finally selected the winner.

Cindy Errington, who lives in Lenoir City, has won this once in a lifetime opportunity. Flow Roofing owner, Philip Fries, says Cindy is exactly the kind of person they were hoping to have won. As a schoolteacher for Eaton Elementary, Errington exemplifies what it means to serve the East Tennessee community.

Fries says that Flow Roofing is a give back company decided to give back to the residents and community of East Tennessee who deserve this the most.

If you did not enter in this giveaway, Fries says there is a possibility he will hold another giveaway in the future.

For more information and how Flow Roofing can assist you, visit their website.