KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Tony award and Pulitzer Prize winning play is coming to Knoxville.

On May 19-21, The Old City Performing Arts Center will be putting on the widely popular play, Proof.

The play encompasses several topics such as parent and child dynamics to even mental health.

Watch below for a sneak peak into the play.

For more information and tickets, visit their website.