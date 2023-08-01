KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Smokies Minor League Baseball team is stepping up to the plate with some amazing events.

The Tennessee Smokies are still going strong after more than 100 years in East Tennessee. Their August schedule includes some amazing games and even more exciting times for the whole family.

On Tuesday, August 1, they will be holding their free hotdog night. Fans can enjoy free hotdogs all night long from any of the vendors in the stadium. After the game, kids 12 and under are invited to run the bases.

Wednesday, August 2, is an all-you-can-eat night. Fans can enjoy grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos with cheese, Bush’s Baked Beans, potato salad, Uncle Ray’s Potato Chips, popcorn, Mayfield Ice Cream Sandwiches, and Pepsi products! The buffet runs from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

On Friday, August 4 is Pete the Cat night. Fans can enjoy a meet-and-greet with the online sensation. Kids can enjoy themed activities and postgame fireworks show.

For the kids, get ready for the ultimate giveaway. The Tennessee Smokies are doing a lunchbox giveaway for the back-to-school season. They will give away children’s lunchboxes to the first 500 kids 12 or under. There will also be a postgame fireworks show for fans to enjoy.

The Smokies play against the Chattanooga Lookouts at Smokies Stadium until August 7th. To learn more about the Tennessee Smokies and tickets, check out their website.