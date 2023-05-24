OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge Associated Universities offers resources to those in the education field who are looking to advance science education and workforce development.

Throughout June and July, those looking to further their STEM education in their classroom will be offered at ORAU. All classes are free and you can register online.

Classes are offered in person and virtually throughout the months.

Workshops will be offered in various subjects such as Google Suites, Intro to Coding, and more.

Teachers and other educators will also be learning the skills it takes to lead successful and meaningful field trips, find grants for the classroom, and how use several digital platforms to the fullest.

“ORAU and ORISE (Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education) are committed to enhancing STEM education throughout East Tennessee and across the nation,” says Michael Holtz, Senior Communications and Marketing Specialist.

For more information and to begin your free classes, visit their website.