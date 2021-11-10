KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee provides a community for those facing cancer to support each other under the guidance of professional staff. Their programs, all free of charge, offer cancer patients and their loved ones ways to actively participate in the management of their health and well-being.

Executive Director Beth Hamil stopped by the Living East Tennessee studio to discuss to upcoming programs. The first is Poems of Thanks and Healing, led by Knoxville Poet Laureate Dr. Marilyn Kallet, PhD on November 17. She’ll present a poetry reading and creative workshop. Kallet will read grateful poems, praise poems, love songs, and even poems about the blues (because they can inspire gratitude, too!) Then, she will lead participants in creating their own poetic notes of gratitude.

Then, on Wednesday, December 1, the Cancer Support Community will host Blood Cancers: Trends and Treatments. In this program, participants will learn about advances in the treatment of blood cancers including targeted treatments and immunotherapy. Join Rod Ramchandren, MD, Hematologist and Medical Oncologist, as he describes some of the breakthrough therapies and future trends in the treatment of lymphoma and leukemia.

Find more programs, or register, at cscet.net.