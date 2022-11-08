KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Raw Chef Jane walks us through one of her favorite holiday recipes, Fresh Cranberry Sauce that is sure to be a hit with the whole family.

Fresh Cranberry Sauce

1-2 Bags of Cranberries (depending on how much you’d like to make)

Juice of 1 Orange

1/3 Cup Coconut Palm Sugar (or more to taste)

1/4 tsp Cinnamon

1/4 tsp Vanilla Powder

Pinch of Himalayan Salt

Put all ingredients into Food Processor and pulse until the cranberries have broken down to desired texture. You can add some raisins, chopped walnuts or chopped pecans.

For more great recipes visit the Raw Chef Jane website.