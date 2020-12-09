Freshen up your holiday decorations with this dried citrus garland

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you looking for some fresh ideas for this year’s holiday decorations? You can bring some natural color to your home with these easy, DIY citrus garland.
What You’ll Need:
- Citrus Fruits (orange, lemon, lime, grapefruit)
- String
What You’ll Do:
- Start by slicing your fruits. Each slice should be no thicker than 1/4″.
- Once your fruit is sliced, remove excess moisture by patting with paper towels.
- After you’ve dried the fruit, place on a cookie sheet on parchment paper.
- Dry the fruit in the oven on 250 degrees for about 2 hours. Halfway through the hour, you should flip the fruit.
- Once your fruit is visibly dry, remove from the oven.
Once your fruit is dried, you can use them as individual ornaments or hang them in a row to make a garland that’s perfect for a tree, a mantle, or even a staircase.