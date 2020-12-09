Freshen up your holiday decorations with this dried citrus garland

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you looking for some fresh ideas for this year’s holiday decorations? You can bring some natural color to your home with these easy, DIY citrus garland.

What You’ll Need:

Citrus Fruits (orange, lemon, lime, grapefruit)

String

What You’ll Do:

Start by slicing your fruits. Each slice should be no thicker than 1/4″. Once your fruit is sliced, remove excess moisture by patting with paper towels. After you’ve dried the fruit, place on a cookie sheet on parchment paper. Dry the fruit in the oven on 250 degrees for about 2 hours. Halfway through the hour, you should flip the fruit. Once your fruit is visibly dry, remove from the oven.

Once your fruit is dried, you can use them as individual ornaments or hang them in a row to make a garland that’s perfect for a tree, a mantle, or even a staircase.