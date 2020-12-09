Freshen up your holiday decorations with this dried citrus garland

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you looking for some fresh ideas for this year’s holiday decorations? You can bring some natural color to your home with these easy, DIY citrus garland.

What You’ll Need:

  • Citrus Fruits (orange, lemon, lime, grapefruit)
  • String

What You’ll Do:

  1. Start by slicing your fruits. Each slice should be no thicker than 1/4″.
  2. Once your fruit is sliced, remove excess moisture by patting with paper towels.
  3. After you’ve dried the fruit, place on a cookie sheet on parchment paper.
  4. Dry the fruit in the oven on 250 degrees for about 2 hours. Halfway through the hour, you should flip the fruit.
  5. Once your fruit is visibly dry, remove from the oven.

Once your fruit is dried, you can use them as individual ornaments or hang them in a row to make a garland that’s perfect for a tree, a mantle, or even a staircase.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.