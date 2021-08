KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many of you have been asking us, "How's Matt Hinkin?" Well, Matt has decided to retire from WATE 6 On Your Side after more than three decades of serving East Tennessee.

Matt has handled sharing everything from sunshine to severe weather throughout his 31 years here. Not only has he kept you up to date on the weather, but he's also served the community so well, sharing his weather knowledge with kids at countless schools.