CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Get free back-to-school essentials with Friday at the Crossroads.

With the school year rapidly approaching, students are in need of school supplies. United Fund Friday of Cumberland County is hosting a “back-to-school” themed Friday at the Crossroads event with something for all ages.

Bounce houses, vendors, and all sorts of activities for children will be available alongside the free school supplies. The event will take place Friday, August 4 from 4-8 p.m.

The United Fund is celebrating 57 years of making donations to more than 30 local nonprofit organizations. Donations to the United Fund not only stay in Cumberland County, but help locals progress towards a healthy, financially stable, and educated community.

You can learn more about the event on their Facebook page.