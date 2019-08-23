Breaking News
Georgia man dies of cardiac arrest in GSMNP

Friday Fenzy: Packing your Friday Night football Survival Kit

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE,Tenn. (WATE)–We’re kicking off our Friday Frenzy here at WATE this week, with all things high school football. This week we’re all helping each other with some great items to have on hand for game night! We’re calling this our Football Survival Bag of Essentials!
Living East Tennessee’s Football Mom Kelli Smith is highlighting some basic items you can store in your car and some easy ways you can take some of the stress out game nights. Here’s to a safe and healthy season for all of our players across East Tennessee-Let’s play ball!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Watch and Win

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.