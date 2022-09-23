ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WATE) – Students are excited for a rivalry to come to life tonight.

The Anderson Co. Mavericks and Elizabethton Cyclones will be facing off tonight and fan excitement is on the horizon.

The school spirit is full of great students who back their team up no matter the score, and because of that student’s are shaping to become young, respectful, empathic individuals.

Student success is at an all-time high because of the great measures and motivations created by teachers and staff. Incentives such as a 30 score on the ACT, can allow students time away from campus everyday. Pizza parties are no such thing at Anderson Co. They choose to go big or go home.

Principal, Ben Downs, says the community in Anderson Co comes together to ensure the success of students on the field and in the classroom. Their football field has been privately funded through community members, business, and more.

Win or lose, this school is one of a kind.