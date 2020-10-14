Friday Night Lights continues for family fighting Type 1 diabetes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For many families in East Tennessee, making the decision to send their children back to school in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic was not an easy choice, especially for families dealing with autoimmune diseases.

The Walker Family of West Knoxville has three members of their core family unit who all battle with Type 1 diabetes. With guidance from their doctors and trust in their faith, this family decided to send their freshman cheerleader and senior football player back to school, and they said the “Friday Night Lights,” have been so worth it.