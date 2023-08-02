KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Friendly Neighborhood Plumber, a residential and commercial plumbing business, is helping you prepare for the winter months.

When it comes to winterizing your home, the Friendly Neighborhood Plumber suggests checking for leaky faucets, hose spigots, water pressure, and any toilets that may be running.

The residential plumber opened their doors in January 2023 and provides services ranging from plumbing repairs and plumbing emergencies, including clogged main sewer line pipe, resulting in raw sewage backflow, flooding, burst pipes, major leaks, bad smells, leak detection, and clogged drains.

